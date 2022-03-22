Preparation for the 2023 general elections has begun to gain momentum as relevant stakeholders have commenced plans for participation

Electoral observation groups have also intensified plans to partake in the electoral process of the general elections in 2023

Similarly, an electoral coalition group known as Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) said it is ready to partner INEC and other relevant stakeholders at the 2023 polls

In a build-up to the 2023 general elections, an election observation group, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) expressed its readiness for the polls, Legit.ng reports.

At the re-launch of the observation group, the TMG chairman, Auwal Musa Rafsanjan, said the engagement will include the period leading up to the elections.

TMG is a citizen election observation coalition that independently verifies election results using the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) or Quick Count. Photo Credit: (TMG Nigeria)

Source: Facebook

Rafsanjani while explaining the modalities of the groups' activities at the 2023 general elections, said the observations will come in phases.

He said post elections, dispute resolutions and announcement of results and winners will also be monitored.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his statement, Rafsanjani said the exercise will help promote genuine democratic electoral process, citizens' participation and a host of others.

He said:

"The Strategy Planning Meeting brought together TMG leaders and members from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, past leaders, and former members of staff of the organization, to discuss the legacies, successes, and challenges recorded by the coalition in recent years.

"Those in attendance at the meeting were unanimous in concluding that despite the challenges and setbacks encountered by the coalition in recent years, it remained relevant in the Nigerian civic space, especially with the critical 2023 general elections fast approaching.

"They therefore identified short and long term strategies for relaunching the coalition to enable it to re-enact its award-winning performance in election observation during previous election cycles in Nigeria."

2023: TMG to partner INEC, others for polls

He also noted that some of the proposed areas of work identified by the coalition include; voter education in the pre-election period, especially around the recently amended Electoral Act, 2022, linking election observation to good governance, campaign finance issues.

He said the team of observers will be interfacing with key electoral stakeholders, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with the goal of enhancing the credibility of the process.

He said:

"At the close of the meeting, the members endorsed the plan by the TMG leadership to build strategic partnership with local and international organizations, which share in the coalition’s stated goal of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, while ensuring the democratic process delivers good governance.

"The meeting included a participatory process of assessing and analyzing the coalition’s strengths and weaknesses as well as identifying threats and opportunities facing it, as part of the effort to reposition the coalition to rediscover its relevance, while responding to the current realities of the constantly changing environment in which it operates."

Ekiti CP lauds Yiaga Africa exploit in election observation

Meanwhile, another election observation group, Yiaga Africa has commenced pre-election activities ahead of the Ekiti state gubernatorial elections.

The commissioner of police in Ekiti state, CP Tunde Mobayo said the Nigerian Police Force does not have a choice but to collaborate with Civil Society Organizations like Yiaga Africa.

He said due to the level of work they do on building early warning systems and providing information to prevent escalation of election-related violence, it will be difficult to look away.

Ekiti 2022: INEC releases list of governorship candidates

In a related development, INEC released the final list of certified governorship candidates for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti state.

According to INEC, 16 candidates made the final shortlists for the June 18 gubernatorial polls in Ekiti state.

INEC said the list is in accordance with the statutory provision of the 2022 Electoral Act after all political parties had met the standing requirements.

Source: Legit.ng