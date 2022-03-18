The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has assured Nigerians that no violence would be allowed during the 2023 election

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian army has promised not allow violence during the poll.

Daily Trust reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya made this known on Thursday, March 17, at the closing of the Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference 2022 in Abuja.

According to Yahaya, the army through Operation Safe Conduct would continue to provide a conducive and secured environment for the conduct of the elections.

The army boss called on military personnel to remain professional and apolitical as they carry out their duties of maintaining peace and security in aid of civil authority across the country, News Agency of Nigeria adds.

He also charged them to continue to uphold human right principles in the conduct of operations in tandem with the constitution and rules of engagement.

He said:

“This is particularly important as the activities outlined in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) calendar gathers steam.

“In line with our constitutional responsibilities, we will continue to provide conducive and secured environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct in aid to civil authority.”

