Nigeria's electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates ahead of the Ekiti governorship election scheduled for June 18, 2022.

The list includes 16 governorship candidates vying for the position, as disclosed in a statement signed on Monday, March 14, by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye.

The publication was also shared on the official Twitter page of INEC.

According to Okoye, the list was released in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, following the close of nominations by political parties.

See the full list of the candidates below, the party and their running mate:

1 . Party (A)

Reuben Boye Famuyibo (Governor)

Olumide Ezekiel Falana (Deputy Governor)

2. Party (AAC)

Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide (Governor)

Oludele Oluwabunmi (Deputy Governor)

3. Party (ADC)

Oluwole Olumayokun Oluyede (Governor)

Popoola Hidiat Simbo (Deputy Governor

4. Party (ADP)

Elubute-Halle Josephine Kemi (Governor)

Afuye Idowu Sunday (Deputy Governor)

5. Party (APC)

Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji (Governor)

Afuye Monisade (Deputy Governor)

6. Party (APGA)

Benjamin Olufemi Obidoyin (Governor)

Oluwafemi Anthony Faeji (Deputy Governor)

7. Party (APM)

Fagbemi Peter Adegbenro (Governor)

Akinyeye Oluwatosin Eunice (Deputy Governor)

8. Party (APP)

Christiana Modupe Olatawura (Governor)

Ibukun Solomon Owolabi (Deputy Governor)

9. Party (LP)

Daramola Rowland Olugbenga (Governor)

Onile Ibrahim Yususf (Deputy Governor)

10. Party (NNPP)

Fatomilola Oladosun Abiodun (Governor)

Ade-Ajayi Oluwatoyin Hannah (Deputy Governor)

11. Party (NRM)

Iyaniwura Tope Ifedayo (Governor)

Arowolo Kayode Williams (Deputy Governor)

12. Party (PDP)

Olabisi Kolawole (Governor)

Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade (Deputy Governor)

13. Party ( PRP)

Agboola Olaniyi Ben (Governor)

Ogidan Tolulope Oluwatoyin (Deputy Governor)

14. Party ( SDP)

Olusegun Adebayo Oni (Governor)

James Oladipo Owolabi (Deputy Governor)

15. Party (YPP )

Adebowale Oluranti Ajayi (Governor)

Olaseni Nureni Babatunde (Deputy Governor)

16. Party (ZLP)

Adeolu Kolade Akinyemi (Governor)

Damilola Akintoye (Deputy Governor)

Political parties (16)

Governorship candidates (16)

Male candidates (14)

Female candidates (2)

PWD (0)

Meanwhile, the final list is published in INEC state and local government offices in Ekiti state as well as their website and social media platforms for public information as required by law.

Political parties are therefore enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance.

Source: Legit.ng