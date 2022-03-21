Chief Adolphus Wabara, a former Senate president, was on Monday, March 21, sacked by the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, as the chairman governing council of Abia State University (ABSU).

Wabba's sack came almost immediately after he, in a press conference, asked for micro zoning of the governorship ticket to Abia North Senatorial district, Daily Trust reports.

Wabara's sack was with immediate effect

Source: UGC

During the same press briefing, the former Senate boss expressed fears that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) may claim the state come 2023 general elections.

He was quoted to have said:

“No single person has the authority to decide the next governor of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The party caucus, elders, and stakeholders will have to meet. Gov. Ikpeazu’s successor may be micro zoned by the governor but that should only happen after the right thing has been done in line with the constitution of our great party which is macro zoning to Ukwa or Abia North.”

Sources close to the governor who spoke with journalists on the development disclosed that he was displeased by Wabara's utterances and those ordered his sack.

Governor Ikpeazu has also approved the immediate dissolution of the governing council of ABSU and a reconstitution of a new one.

Vanguard, quoting a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government Chris Ezem said:

“The governor of Abia state, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, PhD and Visitor to Abia State University Uturu has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Abia State University with immediate effect.

"Furthermore, the Governor has also approved the immediate reconstitution of the Governing council as fellows; Chief Mba Okoronkwo Ukariwo – Chairman; Chief Obinna Njoku – member; Senator Emma Nwaka – member; Chief Chinwe Nwanganga – member; Chief Ndukwe U Ndukwe – member; Dr Jonas Ibeaja – member; Barr. C Nwokeukwu (SAN) – member; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education – member.

“This directive takes immediate effect.”

Source: Legit.ng