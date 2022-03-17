Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been praised for his courage and sincerity in speaking up for the survival of the APC

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) Coalition of Progressives Movements (CPM) has saluted the courage and sincerity of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in speaking up for the survival of the party at all times.

The group described Akeredolu as the conscience of the party, adding that his voice has been very loud in the bid to save the soul of the party in the face of lingering controversies.

The CPM in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ahmed Yahaya said the APC needs more of Akeredolu’s kind, if the party truly desires to dissect issues without undue sentiments.

The statement reads in part:

”We recognized and appreciate the efforts of Governor Akeredolu in saving the soul of our party. Ordinarily, as a second term Governor who doesn’t need the ticket of the party anymore, Akeredolu could have been indifferent about happenings in our party.

“But he has shown that he is a loyal party man. His commitment to the progress and survival of our party is alluring. We will continue to follow the path he has created for some of us who are desirous of progress and longevity of our great party.

“A blunt man and fearless leader. His intervention on the issue of our National convention and the controversy that surrounded the issue of Governor Mai Mala Buni and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as Chairman of the Party’s Caretaker committee, shown his passion for the party’s survival.

“Akeredolu spoke and acted like someone whose house was about to collapse. He echoed our worries and stated clearly the fears of most party faithful. His burning passion for the party was loud. There is no greater commitment to one’s political home then what Akeredolu has shown.

“Considering that he went through a legal tussle that almost snatched the mandate of his people from him, his worry for the party was justified. Unlike men who put hands on cheek and gaze in a controversial situation that threatens the peace and existence of the party, Governor Akeredolu lent his voice. He rose up. Posterity will remember him for his boldness and sincerity. He’s a leader.”

