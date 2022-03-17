Following the saga of Governor David Umahi’s ouster from office by a federal high court, the All Progress Congress (APC) has reacted

The situation of things is still however dicey at the moment has there is no clear description of who is the legitimate governor of the state following a series of a legal battle

APC says the nominees presented by PDP to replace Governor Umahi and his deputy are not recognized by law

The Ebonyi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has countered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its request to be issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Guardian reports that the chairman of APC in Ebonyi, Stanley Okoro-Emegha during a media parley on Wednesday, March 16 said the PDP cannot get a certificate of return.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a federal high court sitting in Abuja issued a judgment sacking Governor David Umahi and his deputy from the Ebonyi state government house.

According to the report, presiding Justice Inyang Ekwo issued a verdict urging the PDP to nominate and submit names of its flag bearers to the electoral body or adopt the second option of conducting another election.

Reacting to this development, Okoro-Emegha of the APC said the call by PDP to be issued a certificate of return is laughable.

Umahi: APC rubbishes eligibility status of PDP nominees

Okoro-Emegha claims that their case is not genuine stating that the names that were nominated were never a part of any election which automatically invalidates their eligibility.

He said:

“They made it clear that one cannot benefit, sue or be sued for an election he or she did not participate in as a candidate.

“It is childish for the PDP to be requesting for the certificate of return from INEC without regard to the Abakaliki Court order on the issue.”

He however called for public sensitization of the matter in other for the public not to misconstrue the entire situation.

Okoro-Emegha noted that the party is in the appellate court over the matter stating that activities in Ebonyi are still ongoing. He also urged the people of Ebonyi not to be alarmed but to be resolute and optimistic that justice will take its due course.

The PDP while reacting to APC’s position on the issue said:

“A court of competent jurisdiction ordered that the certificate of return be given to us and this was not an interlocutory injunction."

Umahi slams Wike over offensive comment

Meanwhile, a prequel to recent development, Governor Umahi and Governor Nyesom Wike has been at loggerheads over his sack by the court.

Governor Umahi has vented that he was not pleased with Wike's statement in a viral video where he was seen taking credit for Justice Ekwo's verdict.

According to the spokesperson to Governor Umahi, Francis Nwaze said the state government is not surprised by the statement of Governor Wike.

Court Order: PDP pile more pressure Umahi to vacate

Elsewhere, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to take advantage of Governor Umahi's predicament following a court order sacking him as governor.

PDP nominee, Iduma Igariwey told Governor Umahi to vacate his position and respect the verdict of the federal high court.

Igariwey noted that the verdict of the court puts him in pole position for Ebonyi state number one administrative seat.

