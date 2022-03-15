2023: INEC Issues Fresh Updates on Registration of Voters Card

The continuous call for citizens to perform their social duties by registering for their voters’ identity cards is still ongoing

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, citizens will play a huge decision-making role to determine who will take over the helm of affairs in Aso Rock come 2023

INEC being the electoral steward of the country has once again urged citizens to perform their civic duties by registering for their voters’ card

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued fresh updates on the ongoing registration exercise of voters’ identity cards, Legit.ng gathered.

The electoral body according to its official Facebook page confirmed that it has received over 7000 thousand new registrants while at least 60% which amounts to over 4000 registrants have concluded the registration.

Following INEC recent stats for registered voters, the electoral body says Nigerians should ensure they complete the registration exercise.

Source: Twitter

INEC via Facebook said:

“7,009,343 new registrants have registered online & ONLY 4,009,361 have completed their registration (Both online and in-person)."

The electoral body however urged applicants to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid being disenfranchised.

INEC said:

“If you are yet to complete your registration, please go and do so to enable you exercise your FRANCHISE.”

Ekiti 2022: INEC releases final list of governorship candidates

In another development, INEC released the final list of certified governorship candidates for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti state.

According to INEC, 16 candidates made the final shortlists for the June 18 gubernatorial polls in Ekiti state.

INEC said the list is in accordance with the statutory provision of the 2022 Electoral Act after all political parties had met the standing requirements.

2023: Respect court orders, INEC charges political parties

Also, INEC has urged political parties to uphold and obey the standing order of the judiciary and other statutory provisions of the law.

This was made known by INEC secretary, Rose Oriaran Anthony at a meeting with a political advocacy group known as Guardian of Democracy and Rule of law.

Anthony while in the presence of the group said the electoral body is geared towards ensuring that all activities of the electoral will be in strict adherence to the statutory tenets of the electoral law.

