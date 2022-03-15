The federal government through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCP) has cautioned digital money lenders over some of their practices.

According to the FCCP, their terrible practices led to the ongoing investigations.

The federal government agency consequently warned the online loan sharks to cease and desist the interest compounding and loan repayment/collection practices.

It insisted that any digital money lender that continues with any of the bad conducts will be subjected to the full extent of the law including prosecution (without option of administrative regulatory resolution).

These bad conducts in question are:

1. Excessive interest rates which is not in conformity with the Central Bank of Nigeria's guidelines.

2. Invasion of peoples privacy

3. Disclosure of customer's data to third party

4 Defamation of character

Source: Legit.ng