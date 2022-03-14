Ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti state, the nation's electoral body has released the final list of the candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the Ekiti governorship election slated for June 18.

This was a sequel to the publication of the personal particulars of the candidates last month.

The Commission said it was in compliance with the Electoral Act following the close of nominations by political parties, The Nation reports.

INEC cleared Abiodun Oyebanji as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress with Afuye Monisade as his running mate. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

According to a statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji was cleared as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with Afuye Monisade as his running mate while Olabisi Kolawole got the Commission’s nod as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate with Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade as his Deputy.

The statement reads further:

“On Wednesday 16th February 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the Ekiti State Governorship election in our State and Local Government offices as required by law.

“In compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates for the election following the close of nominations by political parties.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election."

It added thus:

“Furthermore, the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission “shall not be ground to invalidate the election.

“The final list is published in our State and Local Government offices in Ekiti State as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law.

“Political parties are enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance."

