Governor Matawalle of Zamfara state has responded to a statemen issued by Governor Akeredolu regarding the crisis in the APC

Akeredolu, the Ondo state governor, had described governors supporting Mai Mala Buni as APC's caretaker chairman as ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’ governors

Matawalle, however, cautioned him and others against making “unguarded statements”, adding the party should not wash its dirty linen in the media

Gusau, Zamfara state - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has expressed reservation over the use of “unprintable words” by his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crisis in the APC took a new dimension when Governor Sani Bello of Niger on Monday, March 7, in Abuja assumed the party's leadership.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state later said that President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly approved the removal of the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the APC's caretaker chairman and okayed Bello's emergence as the new leader.

The Kaduna governor also blamed Buni for the widening crisis in the party and said that the Yobe governor had been removed for good and that Sani Bello was fully in charge with the support of at least 19 governors of the ruling party.

Contrary to El-Rufai's statement, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state said Buni remains the APC's caretaker chairman, adding that Governor Bello only acted for him while he was away on medical trip.

Only 'Yahoo Yahoo' governors are supporting Buni - Akeredolu

While reacting to the ongoing crisis in the ruling party, Akeredolu had said “only Yahoo Yahoo governors are with Buni”.

Akeredolu who is the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum lambasted Governor Buni for allegedly trying to circumvent the will of party members.

Akeredolu in a statement described happenings within the APC under Buni’s leadership as huge embarrassment.

We shouldn't wash our dirty linens in the media - Matawalle

Reacting to Akeredolu's statement via his media aide, Zailani Bappa, on Friday, March 11, Matawalle cautioned his counterparts against “unguarded statements” over the party’s crisis, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“It is not right for us to wash our dirty linens in the media, especially at this critical time of the party’s transformation as we move towards a decisive period in 2023.”

“I believe that each of us has been trying his best in his way to move the interest of our great party forward.

“His Excellency, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has no doubt, contributed immensely to the promotion of the party’s fortunes and indeed all other governors who disagreed with one another.

“However, we all disagree to agree. That is the beauty of democracy. There is no point in promoting disharmony among ourselves after disagreements are settled."

Governor Matawalle noted that what is happening in the party is "a normal political misunderstanding", adding that it "is not wise to drag" President Muhammadu Buhari into taking sides.

Sani Bello’s caretaker committee makes U-turn, reveals who's in charge of APC

Meanwhile, latest development indicates that the Governor Sani Bello-led CECPC faction has admitted Buni remains the acting chairman of the APC.

Speaking during a press conference at the national secretariat of the party, Barr Ismaeel Ahmed, caretaker committee member representing the Youth, said that the position of Governor Buni, as the chairman of the CECPC, is incontrovertible.

He emphasised that Governor Bello is only in an acting capacity.

