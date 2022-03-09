Civil society organisations across Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the newly proposed National Youth Service Corps Bill

The CSOs said the bill when passed into law will help provide start-up capital for youth business and innovate ideas among others

The organisations also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the bill is given due consideration once it gets to his desk

About 200 civil society organisations converged in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on Wednesday, March 9, to support the newly proposed bill for an Act to establish the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund.

The organisations while reviewing the progress made by the lawmakers of the House of Representatives on the bill said it is important that overwhelming votes are gathered during its third reading and final passage.

Various organisation across Nigeria have called for immediate consideration for the NYSC Trust Fund Bill

Present at a symposium organised by Nigeria First, members of the various CSOs appraised the submissions, presentations, debates and resolutions reached during the public hearing on the Bill.

Need for immediate passage of the NYSC Trust Fund bill

The organisations also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure an expedited passage of the bill once it gets to his table.

While giving his keynote address, Okpe Okpe, a university lecturer said the immediate passage of the bill into law will not create better opportunities for young Nigerians and members of the NYSC but it will help the country in addressing the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

Okpe the NYSC Trust Fund will also solve some of the issues of financial constraints experienced in the training, orientation and provision of welfare materials for corps members.

Commending the director-general of the NYSC, Major General Ibrahim Shuaibu, Okpe said that with the trust fund, the youths would be provided with sustainable funds and start-up capital.

His word:

“NYSC Trust Fund when passed into law will also improve the general welfare of not only corps members but the general youth and unemployed Nigerians by extension, which will help in promoting national unity, integration, self-reliance and accelerated development of the national economy."

Also speaking, the convener of the Nigeria First, Richard Augustine, commended the NYSC DG and the lawmakers for the trust fund initiative.

According to Augustine, Nigeria is in dire need of a strong economic model that would give room for business ideas among youths to thrive.

He said:

“NYSC Trust Fund, on its final stage of becoming an Act, it is actually meant to address inclusive growth in Nigeria and this fact was well canvassed during the public hearing on the Bill held on Thursday, February 24, 2022."

