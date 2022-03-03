Some top Nigerian women are already planning on what next to do after a bill that should favour their gender in the National Assembly was rejected recently

In fact, the minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, has expressed her displeasure over male lawmakers who voted against the bill

In her opinion, Tallen who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, March 2, said such male lawmakers lack respect for women

Abuja - The outcry against the rejection of a bill seeking special seats in the National Assembly during a plenary on Tuesday, February 28, continues.

This time, the minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, have given her voice against some male lawmakers whose votes led to the rejection of the bill at the Senate.

After the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, March 2, the minister accused such senators as lacking respect for women.

However, Tallen noted that by this remark, she is not in any way generalising, since the figures show that at least 72 male lawmakers for the bill.

Her words:

“It clearly shows that the men that were against the bill don’t have any respect for women; it’s clear.

"But I am not generalising; not all the men in the national assembly. We have the figures — 72 men in the House of Representatives voted in support of the bill."

The minister revealed that currently, Nigerian women are strategising on the next line of action to take.

As quoted by The Cable, she added:

“We are saying that for those that don’t believe in it, we will continue to intensify advocacy for them to believe in gender equality and the role that women can play when they are on the decision table to make Nigeria better.

“Other strategies have also been put in place, which I will not disclose now. But we are putting strategies towards the 2023 elections. And we know what to do by the grace of God.”

Rejection of gender bills: Women groups list 5 implications for NASS Action

Meanwhile, Nigerian women had said they were disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) which denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 1 by over 100 support groups, the Nigerian women noted that:

“The NASS has spoken loud and clear that they do not want progress for society: for mothers, aunties, sisters, wives, and for daughters."

