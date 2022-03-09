Former PDP governors in meeting on Tuesday, March 8, in Abuja said only the party will decide who will be the presidential candidate for the 2023 election

The former governors led by Dr. Babangida Aliyu also stated that the opposition party will give its final say on what zone will get the presidential ticket

Aliyu, therefore, asked party members to remain calm and ensure harmony and unity in their operation so that the PDP can emerge victorious in the coming general poll

Abuja - Nigerian former governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on party members to be calm over the method of choosing the flagbearer ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

During a meeting convened by the forum of former PDP governors held at the party's national secretariat in Abuja, the bigwigs made it clear that only the party can decide through its constitution who will be the presidential candidate, Leadership reports.

The party said only its leadership will decide who will emerge as the presidential candidate (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

The chairman of the forum, Babangida Aliyu, said the party will decide how the presidential ticket will be zoned.

Aliyu, therefore, advised members to work in unity and harmony to ensure the PDP's victory in the 2023 general elections.

In its communique after the meeting, the forum said:

“On the choice of presidential candidate for the party ahead of the party’s primary, the forum sued for calm and maturity amongst members so as not to give in to sentiments and primordial loyalties as the new leadership of the party was handling the matter headlong."

