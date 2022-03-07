Governor Mai Buni of Yobe state has finally been removed as the chairman of the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee

In actualising the move, the governor was replaced by his Niger counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello

Meanwhile, the secretary of the party described the plot of the Buni's removal as fake and should be disregarded by members of the party and the general public

The All Progressive Congress (APC) caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) faction led by the Governor of Niger state, Sani Bello, has actualized their threat to sack the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led faction when it stormed the national secretariat of the party and took over the party structure.

Bello in a tweet via his official Twitter page shared photos of the meeting currently ongoing at the party's secretariat.

Earlier, the Niger Governor had on arrival at the Secretariat by few minutes in the company of majorly all the aggrieved members of the Committee, packed at the position reserved for the National Chairman of the party, The Sun reports.

The faction, numbering nine out of the 12 regular members of the CECPC had on taking over the party went into an emergency meeting, just as the State party chairmen that have arrived very earlier in the morning await, in confusion, for further development and directives.

He wrote:

"I am currently presiding over the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC at the National Secretariat of the Party."

Interestingly, despite dismissing the purported change in leadership, the Secretary Caretaker Committee was equally in attendance at the meeting currently going on at the secretariat with Governor Bello presiding.

APC convention: Respect party supremacy, Nabena tells aggrieved chieftains

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nabena sounded a note of caution to some members he described as "fifth columnists and their sponsors" against the national leadership of the ruling party.

He described the recent activities of some APC members as an act of insubordination against the party leadership.

Nabena warned that those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on national television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership should know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have cost the party's image will remain.

APC convention: El-Rufai out to tarnish president’s image, says Pro-Buhari group

Meanwhile, a group, Buhari Core Supporters Network has alleged that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is out to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor is behind the leaked APC zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it is callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

