Port Harcourt - Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

Wike while commissioning a road project in Ahoada East local government area of the state on Thursday, March 3, boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has what it takes to effect change if given the mandate in 2023, Vanguard reported.

Again Wike Slams APC, Says They Failed To Uphold Their Mandate, Urge Nigerians To Vote Them Out

Legit.ng gathered that the controversial Wike who was accompanied by former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi, charged Nigerians to be resilient and optimistic in participating in the 2023 general elections.

He stated that the APC-led government has failed Nigerians and It was time for citizens to decide who will next wield the mandate of leadership.

They make promises upon promises, but what we are getting is failure upon failure. So, all of us must brace up to say this suffering that God has helped us to survive, we cannot allow it to continue, he said.

Speaking on the commissioned project, Senator Ahmed Makarfi described it as a masterpiece that will boost economic stability and community development.

2023: Wike says he is ready to play politics of stomach infrastructure

Meanwhile, Governor Wike stated that his administration has fulfilled almost all of governorship mandate to the state, adding that he is now ready to empower those who patiently worked with him.

Wike made the comment at the inauguration of the Oro-Abali flyover, at the Kaduna street junction along the Port Harcourt-Aba expressway in Port Harcourt, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

The governor stressed that nobody can deny that his administration has not done well in projects delivery, security, and promotion of peaceful coexistence within the state, noting that it is time to focus on the politics of welfare for the people.

