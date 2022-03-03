The optimism that the 2023 general elections will be free, fair and credible is high from the Nigerian presidency

A presidential aide, Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, said President Buhari has done his bit to ensure credible elections in 2023

El-Yakub noted that the president did this by recently signing into law the Electoral Amendment Act

Abuja - Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Affairs (House of Representatives), has predicted that the 2023 elections will be credible and accepted.

El-Yakub who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, March 2, said this is majorly due to the passage of the Electoral Amendment Act, Daily Trust reports.

The presidential aide said Buhari has done his bit to ensure credible polls in 2023 (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The presidential aide was speaking on the various achievements of President Buhari, especially in the area of strengthening Nigeria's democracy.

He noted that Buhari's passage of the act has further opened the democratic space for Nigerians, including youths, to fully participate in the process.

Explaining that most of the hindrances associated with true democracy in Nigeria have been identified and dealt with by the amendments to the initial electoral act.

Quoting him, Daily Nigerian said:

“The Electoral Act covered substantially the issues we have had in terms of transparency, credibility and the clog on the wheel of the electoral umpire to perform their mandate of giving the country credible and transparent election."

On this note, El-Yakub enjoined Nigerians to see the efforts of the Buhari-led federal government as a move to protect and grow democracy for their collective benefits.

Amended Electoral Act: Ortom reacts to passage of bill

Meanwhile, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, February 26, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Ortom said the amendments to the Electoral Act would encourage transparency in the electoral process and lead to the emergence of true representatives of the people.

A statement released by the chief press secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, said Ortom made the commendation while addressing journalists in Mbatiav, Gboko area of Benue state.

As seen by Legit.ng, the statement noted the governor was excited that the president had heeded the call of many Nigerians to sign the amended Electoral Act.

According to Ikyur, Governor Ortom noted that the action of the president would bring about a transparent, free, fair and credible election in Nigeria.

