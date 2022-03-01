President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 1, urged the National Assembly to amend the newly-signed Electoral Act 2022.

In a letter from the presidency read on Tuesday by Senate, Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari told the nation's legislative body to consider the complete deletion of Section 84 (12).

This portion of the electoral act demands that political appointees must resign their offices before contesting primaries in parties, Punch reports.

According to the president, this provision of the act infringes on the right of the appointees.

Amended Electoral Act: Ortom reacts to passage of bill, highlights what Buhari did well

Meanwhile, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, February 26, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Ortom said the amendments to the Electoral Act will encourage transparency in the electoral process and lead to the emergence of true representatives of the people.

A statement released by the chief press secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, said Ortom made the commendation while addressing journalists in Mbatiav, Gboko area of Benue state.

As seen by Legit.ng, the statement said the governor was excited that the president has headed to the call of many Nigerians to sign the amended Electoral Act.

According to Ikyur, Governor Ortom noted that the action of the president will bring about a transparent, free, fair and credible election in Nigeria.

Ortom added that the passing of the Amended Bill into law by President Buhari is the beginning of the good things set to happen in Nigeria.

The governor said that the President did well by rejecting Section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act, saying the action is democratic and should be commended.

Ortom said:

"The President did well by indicating that Section 84(12) should be deleted or amended to ensure that we do not cause unnecessary hardship to those in government who want to participate in the electoral process of our country.

"That is a welcome development because the President did not arbitrarily delete or reject it but decided to send it back to the National Assembly for action."

