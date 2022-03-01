Plans by APC governors to get Abdulahi Adamu dropped as the consensus candidate for the national chairmanship position met a brick wall

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari refused to change his mind on his preference for the former Nasarawa state governor

The governors had tried to convince the Nigerian leader in a meeting shortly before he departed for Kenya

Presidential Villa, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) governors were not successful in their attempt to change President Muhammadu Buhari's mind on the consensus candidate for the party's national chairmanship position.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the governors failed to convince the president to drop Senator Abdulahi Adamu as the preferred candidate in a meeting on Tuesday, March 1.

President Buhari endorsed Abdullahi Adamu, the former governor of Nasarawa state as the party's national chairman. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Shortly before the Nigerian leader departed for Kenya, he had a meeting with the state leaders led by the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu at the presidential villa, Abuja.

It was gathered that the APC governors hoped to get the president to change his mind on the former Nasarawa State governor who has since emerged as Buhari’s favourite for the top job, The Sun added.

When the governors gave reasons why the serving senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District should not become the national chairman, the president was said to have refused to move.

Buhari endorses former northern governor as APC chairman ahead of convention

Recall that Buhari had endorsed the former governor of Nasarawa state, as the national chairman of the ruling APC.

Daily Trust cited "credible sources", including governors and former governors, as confirming that the president endorsed Senator Adamu, who chaired the reconciliation committee of the party during his meeting with APC governors at the State House on Tuesday, February 22.

The alleged endorsement comes ahead of the party's national convention which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 26.

APC crisis: Pressure continues to mount as PGF chairman says no change in convention date

Legit.ng previously reported that despite the pressure put on its activities by the recently released election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC said it will stick with the March 26 date.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu gave this assurance after a meeting of the forum with President Buhari. He also debunked reports of division among APC governors.

Bagudu said the governors met with the president to congratulate him for signing the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and as well on the victory of the APC in some of the by-elections conducted over the weekend.

