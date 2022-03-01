Critical stakeholders in Akwa Ibom state have continued to toe the line of Governor Udom Emmanuel in parting ways for the next governor of the state

These stakeholders have joined the governor to endorse the commissioner for lands and water resources in the state, Pastor Umo Eno

The endorsement followed a declaration by Governor Udom that Eno is his preferred successor as governor of Akwa Ibom state

As plans are underway for the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umo Eno, the preferred candidate of the Akwa Ibom state governor Emmanuel Udom has continued to gather endorsements.

These endorsements from several critical stakeholders across Akwa Ibom state followed the announcement by the governor that the state's commissioner for lands and water resources is the preferred successor as governor of the state.

Pastor Eno has continued to gather more endorsements after the declaration by Governor Udom

Source: Facebook

Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom have also described the declaration by Governor Udom as a masterstroke that had saved the state and the PDP the stress and distraction of the internal wrangling associated with party primaries contestation for the governorship seat.

In a swift move, the Akwa-Ibom State Executive Council had on February 15, 2022, unanimously endorsed Eno as Governor Emmanuel’s successor.

The move by the council was followed by a groundbreaking endorsement by the entire 26 members of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

The lawmakers had on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, unanimously adopted Eno as the candidate of the PDP that will be elected as the next Governor of the State.

The coast became clearer for the lay preacher ahead of PDP governorship primaries, as statutory delegates, particularly those from Ikot-Ekpene, the political hub of the state have also adopted him.

This was followed by his unanimous endorsement by delegates from Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika at a mega meeting in Abak on February 20, 2022.

Gaining more ground ahead of other governorship aspirants in the state, Pastor Eno has also secured the endorsements of professionals, businessmen circles as well as student community in Akwa Ibom State.

Also not left out in the business of the day, are the professionals and businessmen under the aegis of Professionals for Development in Akwa Ibom.

Details from the group's strategy meeting on Monday, February 7, in Abuja led to the announcement of their support for Eno.

Making the declaration, the national coordinator of the group, Ufot Umoren, described the choice of Eno as “a reflection of the shared expectation of the people in their quest to continue the sustainable peace and development in the state.”

Also, adopting Eno, the student community in Akwa Ibom, on February 26, declared him the sole candidate of the students for the governorship election in the state.

The National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS) Zone B adopted Pastor Eno via a motion by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Utibe Ekanem and seconded by the Student Union Government President, University of Uyo, Comrade Wisdom Emmanuel and resolved to mobilize student structures to ensure his victory at the polls.

For religious bodies in the state, Eno's candidacy as governor of the state appears to be a walkover for the pastor.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the Akwa Ibom State Territory of the Apostolic Church, Nigeria declared its total support for Pastor Eno’s aspiration.

The chairman of the Territory, Apostle E. I. Uye who declared the position of the church congratulated Governor Emmanuel for his decision which noted was in line with the “will of God for the state”.

Meanwhile the speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Aniekan Bassey as well as a former Deputy Governor of the State and political leader of Oron nation, Chief Etim Okpoyo, among other prominent leaders in the state have also endorsed Pastor Eno.

