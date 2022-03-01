Governors of the progressives forum have been warned against changing the date of the All Progressives (APC) Congress national convention

This warning was issued to all the governors by a group within the ruling party on Tuesday, March 1

According to the group, governors of the APC must work to ensure that they abide by the provisions of the newly passed Electoral Act, 2022

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Action Group has issued a stern warning to the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) against subverting the 2022 Electoral Act by attempting to change the date of the national convention of the party.

In a statement by the group, the APCAG said it has noticed moves by members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to change the date of the party's national convention.

The statement which was signed by APCAG's national publicity secretary, Bisi Olanipekun, and seen by Legit.ng said the members of the forum in their unrelenting attempt at power-grabbing are moving against the scheduled convention date.

A group within the APC have called on the Progressives Governors' Forum to ensure they abide by the provisions of the Electoral Act Photo: Atiku Bagudu

Olanipekun also warned the PGF members of the risk of jeopardizing the chances of the APC based on legal technicalities.

He said should the PGF continue to subject electoral processes to their whims as opposed to conducting every single activity in accordance with extant legislation, they must be prepared to face the wrath of party members and Nigerians.

The group reechoed the assertion of the chairman of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, who categorically stated in the wake of presidential assent to the Electoral Act that “the Electoral Act provides strict timelines for the implementation of electoral activities based on the date of the General Election.”

Olanipekun insisted that by that assertion, the activities of political parties, to the extent that they are part of the 2023 General Elections, are no longer a matter for a cabal or cartel to decide.

He said:

"Thirdly, the APC Action Group wants to reiterate its earlier position that with the new timetable released by INEC, we demand unequivocally that the presidential primaries be held on the same date with our national convention.

"Our reason for this is the need to save money for the party and to shield party members from expending so many resources to travel twice for events that could have been collapsed into one; this is in addition to the security challenges associated with road travel."

He further called on APC stakeholders to be prepared to set the governors aright including having a "political showdown" with them if they decide to persist in forcing unrealistic and illegal convention dates on the party.

He also warned that they must be unequivocally told that they may hold high offices at the moment, but they do not own the APC.

