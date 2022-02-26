The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will meet on Saturday, February 26, to decide on new dates for the 2023 general polls following President Muhammadu Buhari's assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Vanguard reports.

Recall that the electoral umpire indicated it may have to postpone the scheduled conduct of the 2023 general elections if Buhari acts on the electoral bill sent to him after February 22.

INEC in a statement by Dr. Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee said it would hold an extraordinary meeting to deliberate on the way forward for the 2023 polls.

Okoye went on to note that the journey to the 2023 general election will be challenging and the Commission will deploy creative, innovative and scientific strategies and initiatives in the discharge of its responsibilities.

According to him, the meeting is to deliberate on issues around the signing of the Electoral Act, 2022, the tight timelines imbedded in the bill, the issuance of Notice for the election as well as the date for the release of the timetable and schedule of activities and other issues ancillary to the release of the Act.

He said Saturday’s meeting will determine actions to be taken on the issuance of 2023 electoral timelines.

“The alteration, release and issuance of Timetable and Schedule of Activities are the prerogative of the Commission. The Commission has scheduled an extraordinary meeting for Saturday February 26, 2022 to deliberate on issues around the timelines imbedded in the Act.

“The Commission will also deliberate on the issue of issuance of Notice for the Election as well as the Timetable and Schedule of Activities. The new Law is fundamental and the Commission is convoking an extraordinary meeting to deliberate on its provisions”, Okoye stated.

