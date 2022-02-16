The internal crisis rocking the ruling party in Zamfara state takes a new turn as the APC dismisses calls by the opposition party for the governor's resignation

This new development was made public in a statement signed and issued by the APC publicity secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Idris

Idris who maintained that Governor Matawalle stays noted that the call by the PDP has no basis in any way

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has kicked against the recent call on Governor Bello Mattawale to resign by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released, the APC publicity secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said Matawalle will not resign, The Punch reports.

Idris disclosed that the recent interview by the state PDP secretary, Faruku Ahmed, calling on the governor to resign was only an empty threat.

Zamafara PDP publicity secretary, Faruku Ahmed, called for Mattawale’s resignation. Photo credit: Twitter.com

Idris said Matawalle would not resign, noting his ascension to power is ordained by God.

The statement insinuated that the PDP has started feeling the heat of defeat in the coming 2023 general elections.

Idris said:

“Looking at his submissions, Faruku raised some issues that confirmed his confused mind and that of his sponsors."

He disagreed with the PDP secretary that the state was better under the previous administration in terms of security.

Matawalle hails Umahi for joining APC, attacks Southsouth governors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that another possible defection is looming as Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamafara, commended Umahi over his defection to the APC.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Zailani Bappa, on Friday, November 27, Matawale hailed the Ebonyi governor's defection, saying there is “bad blood in the present Peoples Democratic Party.”

Matawalle, while commending Umahi for "taking a bold decision", also said he has been having "a very bad experience of recent from some of my PDP Governor colleagues."

Zamfara lawmakers begin process to impeach Mattawale’s deputy

Earlier, Nasiru Magarya, the speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, directed the Clerk of the House, Shehu Anka, to serve all members with notice of impeachment of the state deputy governor, Mahdi Gusau.

This action according to a press statement by the spokesperson of the House, Mustafa Kaura, was in pursuant to Section 188 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), The Punch reports.

The Speaker gave the directive under the announcement contained in the House’s Order Paper of Wednesday, February 8, which paved way for the House members to carefully study all the allegations levelled against the embattled deputy governor.

Source: Legit.ng