The outcome of the just-concluded APC Osun governorship primary election has been described as a sham with a fraudulent process

This was the stance of a faction of the ruling party loyal to the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who polled 221,169 votes was declared winner of the governorship primary

Osogbo, Osun - Following the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, a faction loyal to the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has rejected the results, saying justice had not been served.

Premium Times reports that the faction on Monday, February 21, said that it would appeal the outcome of last Saturday’s primary election in the southwest state.

A faction of APC in Osun, loyal to Rauf Aregbesola, has said it will appeal the outcome of the governorship primary election. Photo credit: @raufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

Abiodun Agboola, the publicity secretary of the faction in a statement quoted the factional chairman, Rasaq Salinsile, as saying this at a meeting in Osogbo.

According to Salinsile, the group would approach the Appeal Committee to be set up by the national secretariat to seek redress, The Cable added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While describing the primaries as a charade, ruse, and sham, the factional chairman said accreditation did not take place in many election centres contrary to the guidelines.

The faction also alleged widespread irregularities in the exercise, adding that result sheets were unavailable.

He said:

“We are, therefore, convinced that justice has not been served and therefore rejects the result and will be approaching the Appeal Committee to be set up by the National Secretariat”.

Osun 2022: Aregbesola’s group sends strong message after losing to Oyetola

Legit.ng previously reported that the faction loyal to Aregbesola sent an important message to the APC after the governorship primary election.

The group on Sunday, February 20, said despite the alleged manipulation of the exercise, its members will remain in the ruling party.

Lani Baderinwa, the state secretary of the faction, said the faction had predicted all that played out during the exercise.

Aregbesola sends message to supporters

Meanwhile, before the declaration of the official result, Aregbesola on Saturday night, February 19, had asked his supporters not to be downcast or resort to violence over the outcome of the Osun governorship primary.

In a statement by his media’s aide, Sola Fasure, Aregbesola claimed results of the governorship primary were “farcically counted in favour of the Governor.”

He said:

"I will urge you to maintain your cool and calm. Be not downcast, be not agitated. Hold your head high."

Source: Legit.ng