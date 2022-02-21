Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola's political relevance and reign in the Alimosho LGA of Lagos state are going into oblivion

This is as supporters of the APC in the area on Sunday, February 20, declared that the minister's reign is over

The APC supporters, to prove their seriousness, staged a rally and were seen with a coffin to represent the end of the ex-governor's influence in the LGA

Alimosho LGA, Lagos - A massive crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Lagos on Sunday, February 20, staged a rally against the political reign of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The protesters who were seen in the Alimosho local government area of the state on Sunday said they will continue to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Punch reports.

The APC supporters were with banners that had different inscriptions such as, ‘We reaffirm Alimosho as Tinubu’s country’, ‘We are not ingrates, Asiwaju remains our man’, and ‘Say no to BATCO’.

A crowd of APC supporters in anti-Aregbesola protest (Photo: IbadanToday)

Added to this, the protesters were seen with a wooden coffin to depict the end of Aregbesola's political reign in the state.

The minister of interior who has been prominent and influential in Alimosho is known to have gotten the LGA from Tinubu as a gift for his loyalty before the recent feud between the duo.

A tweep, Kazeem Shuaib, who shared a video of the rally on Sunday said:

"This morning Apc Member in Lagos (Alimosho ) took to the street to Pronounce their ex-leader and current minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola dead. In this video, they are seen crying and weeping ‘ah Aregbesola ti ku o ‘ while carrying a coffin.

"Local politics is too crazy."

Photos of the rally were also shared on Facebook by a media organisation known as Ibadan Today.

Aregbesola drops another bombshell, reveals how Oyetola waged war against him

Meanwhile, Aregbesola continued with the declaration of war against his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The former governor of Osun state on Thursday, February 17, said Oyetola waged war against him after he became governor.

On Monday, February 14, the minister accused party bigwigs like Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism and foisting his successor on the people of the state against their collective will.

