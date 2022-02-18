Prof Banji Akintoye has cancelled his birthday celebration in honour of detained Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho

The Leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye, clocks 87 today.

Akintoye, a renowned historian and second republic member of the Nigerian Senate hails from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti-State.

Prof Akintoye cancels birthday celebration. Photo: Maxwell Adeleye

In a statement signed by Maxwell Adeleye, Communication Secretary of Ilana Oodua, Akintoye said he cancelled his birthday celebration to honour Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho.

He urged the Yoruba people, who believe in the actualisation of Yoruba Nation, to keep hope alive, stating that Yoruba Nation is an idea whose time has come.

He said, “Today, I clock 87. I thank God for this unusual grace and favour from God. I am grateful to God for the strength, energy and good health that I am enjoying.

“My message to the Yoruba people worldwide who are passionate for the country of their own is not to lose hope. I am more than convinced that we are on our way to freedom. Our agitation is an idea whose time has come.

“We shall keep the struggle alive, and beyond the manipulation of the Nigerian government. We won’t allow the Nigerian Government to criminalise our struggle. The Yoruba people worldwide are urged never to be deterred.

“Many Yoruba patriots worldwide planned to celebrate my birthday but I pleaded with them not to do so in honour of my son and one of the heroes of our struggle, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, by all of us. I cannot be celebrating a birthday when Ighoho is in detention.”

