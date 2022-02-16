Nigerian politicians across the country have been urged to ensure they preserve the unity of Nigeria

This advice was given by one of Nigeria's military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired)

Babangida said there is a need for a conscious effort towards making each election in Nigeria better than any of the previous ones

A former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, has urged politicians to ensure they do everything within their power to sustain Nigeria's unity.

Babangida also advised politicians not to negotiate the unity of Nigeria for any reason - either political or otherwise.

Leadership reports that Babangida gave the advice when he received the founder of Kaftan Television and presidential aspirant, Adewole Adebayo, who paid him a visit at his Minna Hiltop residence in Niger state.

General Babangida (retired) has said that Nigeria's unity is non-negotiable

Speaking after the meeting with the former head of state, Adebayo told journalists that Babangida him never to negotiate or join in the negotiation of Nigeria's unity.

Adebayo who is contesting for presidency under the Third Force platform said he was in Minna for consultation, support and blessings from Babangida ahead of the 2023 election.

Intentional effort to make every election in Nigeria count

According to Adebayo, Babangida stressed that there is a need to make each election in Nigeria better than any of the previous ones.

Babangida said having such consciousness will help deepen the country’s democracy for a glorious future.

Adebayo noted:

Former President Babangida believed that we should not negotiate the unity of this country irrespective of the challenges we are facing.

"He also advised me that if I must succeed as the president of Nigeria, I must practice a mini-Nigeria every time, even in my house."

Source: Legit.ng