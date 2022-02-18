It's a tragic day especially in Ogun state as 17 people were confirmed dead in a traffic accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Florence Okpe, spokesperson of the FRSC in Ogun, said 14 of the 17 people confirmed dead in the crash were burnt beyond recognition

Okpe explained that they were burnt after a tanker which was involved in the tragic incident caught fire

Ogun state - No fewer than 17 persons were burnt to death as a tanker caught fire on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun state on Friday, February 18.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the accident happened around 5 am on Friday, February 18, before Isara bridge, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the spokesperson of the FRSC in Ogun, Florence Okpe, explained that 14 of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

She added that the FRSC operatives were able to identify one man, one woman, and a girl.

Her words:

"The total number of people involved is not ascertained, but a total of 17 bodies ( killed) have been identified.

“One male, one female, and one female child only have been identified, while others were burnt beyond recognition.”

What caused tragic accident

According to Okpe, the tanker had a head-on collision with a Mazda bus marked, ZT728 KLD.

She said “the suspected causes of the fatal crash were route violation and dangerous driving, which resulted to head-on collision and fire outbreak."

Commenting, the Ogun FRSC sector commander, Ahmed Umar, said the crash was an avoidable one.

Umar urged caution and obedience to traffic rules and regulations just as he commiserated with the families of the victims, enjoining them to contact the FRSC office in Ogere for more information about the crash.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 11 people escaped death as an articulated vehicle loaded with petroleum products rammed into four vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the accident involved an articulated vehicle with registration number unknown and four other vehicles.

He said the tanker lost control due to brake failure and hit a Honda accord from the rear before falling onto the Toyota Corolla.

How road crashes killed 14,773 Nigerians between January 2019 and December 2021

Meanwhile, data released by the FRSC indicates that persons numbering 106,256 were involved in road traffic crashes between January 2019 and December 2021 in Nigeria.

It was gathered that 14,773 died from 31,116 road accidents recorded within the period, according to the data and additional tally on road traffic crashes.

The data from the FRSC, documented road crashes between January 2019 and October 2021, while Daily Trust compiled reported road traffic crashes between November and December 2021.

