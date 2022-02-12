All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to amend some sections of the its constitution

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to amend its constitution at the convention scheduled for February 26.

In a statement on Friday, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of APC caretaker committee, said the party is seeking to replace the provision for board of trustees (BoT) in its constitution with “national advisory council”.

Akpanudoedehe said the party is also proposing the creation of “zonal congresses” and new organs.

“In accordance with Article 30 (iii) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has served a notice of proposed amendments to the party’s constitution on members of the National convention,” he said.

“Article 30 (iii) stipulates that the notice is served at least 14 days before the date of the National Convention at which the proposed amendments is to be considered.

“APC Constitution 2014 has been in effect for almost eight years and together with judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction, administrative experiences have revealed flaws in the Constitution. It became imperative to conduct a review of the Party’s Constitution.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee established a Constitution Review Committee under the chairmanship of Prof. Tahir Mamman OON, SAN to thoroughly review the Constitution in accordance with Article 30 which provides for Constitutional amendments.

“The committee adopted an all-inclusive approach which led to the draft proposals.

“Broadly, the amendment proposals address the following; clarify ambiguities in the constitution, fill gaps that became apparent, recognize and expand platforms for participation of critical groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“Replace the Board of Trustees (BoT) under a new title called National Advisory Council with streamlined memberships and clear powers and functions, create zonal congresses, clarify powers of National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC).

“Clearer accountability by organs of the party, new organs for efficient administration of the party, fair distribution of income between national and sub-national organs and clarify disciplinary procedures and powers.”

Source: Legit.ng