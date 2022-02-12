A PDP presidential aspirant, Governor Bala Mohammed, has indicated a willingness to step down for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Mohammed said even if the former president joins another party, he is willing to forsake his presidential ambition for him

The Bauchi governor described Jonathan as a leader who did much for Nigeria while in office and will be favoured by history

The governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed has declared that he will drop his presidential ambition only for former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan if he indicates interest to run for the presidency.

Governor Mohammed made this declaration in a BBC Hausa interview monitored by New Telegraph on Friday, February 11.

The Bauchi governor said GEJ is his boss in politics (Photo: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed)

The Bauchi governor noted that he is ready to step down for Jonathan whom he described as his boss, even if he joins the presidential race from another political party.

Mohammed stated that Nigeria's political history will not forget the former president who did much to foster national unity and sacrificed all to ensure free and fair elections.

He revealed that his intention for visiting Jonathan recently was to get his blessings as he advances his presidential bid since the former is his father and mentor in politics.

His words:

“I’ll only step down my presidential ambition to my boss, my mentor, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, if he openly declares his interest to contest even if not in the same party, because I, so much respect him.

“I visited him because he is my boss, my mentor in politics to seek for his fatherly advice and also inform him on my ambition for the presidential race in 2023."

Jonathan backs PDP governor to become president in 2023

Earlier, Nigeria's immediate past former president, Goodluck Jonathan, had expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi to lead the country come 2023.

Jonathan said during a meeting held on Thursday, February 10, that he is very familiar with the Governor’s commitment to national service.

The former president was quoted to have said:

“If you are there (as President), then I have a son.

“Every father wants his son to grow.

“Those of you who worked with me, it is my duty to support you. We are the same family. The best thing will happen for us.

“You are very competent and focused person. By the divine providence, with the support of Nigerians and God, you will become the President of Nigeria.”

