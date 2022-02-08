Photos of the Peoples Democratic Party at the residence of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) emerged on Tuesday, February 8

Members of the opposition by the national chairman were at the home of the former Nigerian leader during their visit to Niger state

The agenda of the meeting held at IBB’s Minna hilltop residence is not yet known as at the time of filing this report

Minna, Niger state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, February 8, met with former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

The delegation which was led by the national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, arrived at Minna, Niger state on Tuesday afternoon.

A delegation of PDP led by its national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu had a meeting with Ibrahim Babangida.

Source: Facebook

Former Kogi West senator Dino Melaye shared photos from the meeting on his Facebook page.

The meeting was held at IBB’s Minna hilltop residence and had in attendance PDP national publicity secretary, national chairman, deputy national chairman north, national secretary and national woman leader.

Others include Melaye, Chief Tom Ikimi and ex-governor Nwodo.

Legit.ng gathered that the agenda of the meeting which is coming amid talks on zoning the party's presidential ticket is not yet known as at the time of filing this report.

2023: Atiku visits IBB in Minna

This development is coming a week after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid a visit to the former military head of state at his residence. The duo had a closed-door meeting that lasted for an hour on Tuesday, February 1.

The former vice president later visited the Niger governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello to commiserate with the state on the killings of people in various communities in recent times.

Speaking to newsmen, Atiku said that he was in the state for a courtesy call and cannot pay a visit to the governor without visiting Babangida.

2023: IBB finally dashes Tinubu, Atiku's hope

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Babangida backed the presidential ambition of former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The former military president expressed his support for Saraki when a delegation of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) National Campaign Advocacy Council visited him at his Minna Hilltop residence on Wednesday, February 2.

The delegation was led by its chairman, Professor Hagher Iorwuese and Director-General, Chief Osaro Onaiwu.

