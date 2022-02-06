The former Senate president Bukola Saraki has finally opened up on why he parted ways with President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the revelation on Saturday, February 5, during a Twitter Spaces discussion hosted by one of the organisers of the #EndSARS protest, Rinu Oduala.

Saraki, the senate president of the eighth national assembly from 2015 to 2019 answered questions from participants on the 2023 general election and previous political engagements.

According to him, he supported the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari back in 2015 because he was hoping for a change in the country.

The former governor of Kwara state mentioned the following

1. Persecution

Saraki claims he suffered “persecution” when he was senate president because he stood for the independence of the National Assembly.

The presidential aspirant declared that all the personal prosecutions he went through was due to the fact that the national assembly under his leadesrhip did not curry favour from the executive.

Speaking on his departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) back in 2015, Saraki said he left the ruling APC because of;

2. The failure of President Buhari's regime under the APC to bring about the needed change.

3. He had thought the party's change vendetta was going to help him achieve his agenda for the good of all Nigerians.

4. When he realised that change agenda promised by the party to Nigerians was not happening

Source: Legit.ng