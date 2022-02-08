Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led G-7 has rejected the All Progressives Congress’ template for the harmonisation of the party structure in Kano State to address the lingering leadership crisis in the state.

APC had in a letter addressed to Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje by the APC National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, provided a template for power-sharing in the state.

But Shekarau’s G-7 faulted the template, saying, “the entirety of the content of your letter is totally unacceptable to us.”

APC embarks on last-minute troubleshooting to resolve crisis between 2 Kano heavyweights

Legit.ng previously reported that following the long-standing crisis between members of Kano state APC, the party has resorted to making moves to ensure the conflict is resolved between its two bigwigs.

The chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala-Buni has initiated a meeting between stakeholders of the party led by Shekarau and Ganduje.

Confirming the move, Mamman Mohammed, the director-general of press and public affairs to Governor Buni said a meeting would take place at the Yobe Governor's Lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Source: Legit.ng