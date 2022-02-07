The ruling All Progressives Congress has been accused of being insensitive to Nigerians' yearnings for a credible and transparent governance

The Peoples Democratic Party said that confirmation of Rhoda Gumus as a national commissioner for INEC may lead to a breakdown of law and order

According to the PDP, the action of the APC-led Senate negates the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, February 7, rejected the confirmation of a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rhoda Gumus, as a national commissioner (south-south) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party said that it is unbelievable that despite the widespread outcry by Nigerians, Gumus was confirmed by the lawmakers of the Ninth Senate.

Hon. Ologunagba said the confirmation of Rhoda Gumus and INEC's national commissioner should be reversed immediately Photo: Debo Ologunagba

Source: Twitter

A statement signed by the party's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and seen by Legit.ng described Gumus' confirmation by the Senate as a “coup” against democracy.

The PDP also said that the confirmation of the new national commissioner of INEC is an open invitation to a serious political crisis that can derail Nigeria's hard-earned democracy and lead to the breakdown of law and order if not immediately reversed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ologunagba said the APC-led Senate leadership in confirming Gumus has exposed itself as anti-people and completely insensitive to the aspiration of Nigerians for credible and transparent elections in 2023.

Means to rigging the 2023 general election

Continuing, Ologunagba said it is unbelievable that despite the media space being awash with reports of Gumus' APC membership, with registration number BAY/YEN/08/58315 and reportedly as number 27 in her APC Ward Register, the Senate went ahead to confirm his nomination.

Ologunagba said this action negates the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which they swore to uphold and defend.

He said:

"This action is designed to corrupt and compromise the electoral Commission and pave way for the APC to rig the 2023 general elections.

He said that the APC thrives in impunity and should be prevailed upon to reverse the confirmation of Gumus as a national commissioner for INEC.

Senate confirms INEC commissioner nominee accused of being an APC chieftain

Rhoda Gumus who is from Bayelsa was confirmed as an INEC national commissioner on Wednesday, February 2.

Gumus who have been accused of being an APC member was confirmed by the Senate during the plenary.

CSOs like the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has petitioned the Senate over Gumus' nomination before she was confirmed.

INEC commissioner's nominee, an APC card-carrying member, HURIWA petitions NASS

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had been accused of nominating an alleged card-carrying member of the APC as INEC national commissioner for Bayelsa state.

The allegation was made by HURIWA in a petition dated 26 of January 2022 and addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

HURIWA in a statement made available to Legit.ng, alleged that Gumus was a card-carrying member of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng