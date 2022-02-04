Kassim Afegbua, a PDP chieftain who supported Atiku's 2019 presidential bid, has asked the supporters of the former VP to back a southern presidential candidate

Afegbua also advised Atiku himself not to contest for PDP's 2023 presidential ticket, adding that he should back a southern candidate

The PDP chieftain said 2023 should be the turn of the south because by then, the north would have occupied the presidency for eight years

Kassim Afegbua, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has asked supporters of former vice president Atiku Abubakar to back a southern candidate for the 2023 presidency for justice, equity, and fairness.

Daily Sun reported that Afegbua said by 2023, the north would have completed its eight years turn and that justice demands that the next president should come from the south.

PDP Chieftain Kassim Afegbua has advised former VP Atiku Abubakar to support a southerner to become president in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP chieftain is a close confidant of the former vice president and was on the Atiku campaign train in 2019.

He also advised Atiku against contesting for the PDP presidential ticket, saying he should back a candidate from the south.

His words:

“As supporters, take the message to town that this is the turn of the South, for political balancing and equity.

"We should be bold to say so without equivocation. We should decently and politely tell our 2019 candidate, Atiku, to support the quest for a southern candidate."

Afegbua said he is not deterred by the backlash of name-callings he has been receiving from the Atiku camp and urged them to put national interest over personal gains and interests.

2023: Atiku visits IBB in Minna, reveals when he will declare presidential ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku paid a visit to a former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, at his Uphill residence in Minna.

The duo had a closed-door meeting which lasted for an hour on Tuesday, February 1, after which Atiku also visited the governor of the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Atiku said:

“I have only come on a visit, I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time.”

