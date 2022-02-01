It may sound strange that Dele Momodu was not earning up to N20,000 at a time in his life when he was single

The publisher of Ovation Magazine himself admitted that back in 1991 he was looking for the amount to rent an apartment in the Ikeja area of Lagos

Describing himself as a child of destiny, the PDP presidential aspirant said he needed the money as a loan from his boss then

The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has gone down memory lane to times when things were not as financially rosy as they are for him now.

Momodu who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shared a memo he sent to his boss at Panache Communications Ltd. in 1991.

At the time, the journalist-turned-politician was requesting the sum of N20,000 with which he intended to rent an apartment somewhere in Ikeja in preparation for his marriage.

The politician said he needed the money to rent an apartment in Lagos (Photo: Dele Momodu)

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 1, Momodu, looking back, referred to himself as a child of destiny.

He disclosed that his boss at the firm then was May Ellen Ezekiel Mofe-Damijo.

The PDP presidential aspirant wrote:

"I'm a child of destiny indeed... Just imagine how I was begging for a loan of N20,000 only from my Boss about 30 years ago to rent a house...

"The response came from my Publisher and Boss, Mrs. May Ellen Ezekiel Mofe-Damijo (RIP)..."

2023: There is no candidate that would be better than me

Meanwhile, Momodu had declared his interest to run for the presidency in the much anticipated 2023 elections.

He was at the national secretariat of the PDP on Wednesday, January 13, to meet with the national chairman of the party.

At this meeting, Momodu handed the PDP chairman his letter of interest to run for the 2023 presidency under the platform of the PDP.

Momodu said after consultations with his family and associates, he offers himself to the PDP.

Speaking to journalists after his meeting with the party's national chairman, Momodu said no presidential aspirant for 2023 will be better than him.

