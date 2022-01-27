Some people have lost their lives after a police helicopter crashed in Bauchi State on Wednesday, January 26

The helicopter is a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force

Specifically, six persons on board which took off from Abuja but none of them was injured in the crash

In what can be described another sad day in Nigeria, a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force has crashed.

It crashed with six persons on board. According to reports, the flight which took off from Abuja crashed in Bauchi state on Wednesday, January 26.

PM News reports that no life was lost in the incident, though some of those of board were injured.

This development was disclosed by Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau, in a statement issued on the accident on Thursday.

AIB said it was notified of the crash by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency however did not state the extent of the injury.

A Bell 429 helicopter operated by Nigerian Police Force crashed in Bauchi state. Photo: The Cable.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It also asked the public to assist it with video clips, evidences, or information on the accident that can assist it in the investigation of the crash.

AIB said:

“On 26th January, 2022, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force (NPF)."

“The accident occurred on 26th January, 2022 around 7:30pm (Local Time) at Bauchi Airport.

Tragedy as Arik Air flight from Lagos crash lands in Asaba

Meanwhile, an Arik Air aircraft en route to Asaba from Lagos on Wednesday, January 12, crash-landed at somewhere around the Delta state capital.

Quoting other sources, the ill-fated plane was boarded by not less than 25 passengers in the evening of Wednesday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, a of Nollywood’s actresses, Uche Elendu, revealed that she was one of those who escaped death in the flight. Elendu said the aircraft crashlanded when the gear failed just 10 minutes away from the Asaba airport.

The actress went on to disclose that the pilot was trying to return to Lagos before the near-death development happened.

Military plane crash: NAF finally breaks silence, reveals why young pilots are allowed to Army chief, others

Meanwhile, barely one week after a plane crash killed the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers on Friday, May 21, the Nigerian Air Force had reacted to the controversy surrounding the age of the pilot.

The NAF said the capability of its pilots should not be called into question despite the recent NAF plane crashes in the country.

Legit.ng gathered that a NAF Beechcraft King Air 350i had crashed at the Kaduna civil airport after the pilot diverted from the military airport due to bad weather.

The NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, however, said the flight captain who flew the ill-fated military plane, Taiwo Asaniyi, was a Flying Lieutenant with thousands of flying hours.

Source: Legit.ng