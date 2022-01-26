Michael Jackson, a suspected internet fraudster has been arrested by the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC

Jackson is alleged to have who posed as a transgender woman to defraud unsuspecting victims of millions of Naira

The anti-graft agency recovered one Toyota 4-runner, one Honda Accord, two laptop computers, a MacBook, and a mobile device

Lagos - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected internet fraudster identified as Michael Jackson, over alleged fraud in Lagos.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, on Wednesday, January 26, the EFCC said Jackson was arrested on Tuesday, January 25, by operatives of the Lagos zonal command.

EFCC has arrested a suspected fraudster ‘Michael Jackson’ for his alleged involvement in internet fraud. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The commission noted that the arrest was following a tip-off and intelligence received by the EFCC on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer-related fraud.

According to EFCC, Jackson who poses as Ella, a transgender woman, allegedly defrauded unsuspecting victims of millions of Naira.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The suspect, who also claimed to be a Disc Jockey, DJ, had in his possession fetish items, which he claimed was “for grace and success.”

Items including one Toyota 4-runner, one Honda Accord, two laptop computers, a MacBook, and a mobile device were recovered from the suspect.

EFCC arraigns NAF personnel for spending N20m mistakenly sent to his account

Legit.ng previously reported that the EFCC on Tuesday, January 18, arraigned a serving airman, Lance Corporal Haruna Samuel of the Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna.

This was made known by the EFCC in a statement shared on its official Facebook page, on Wednesday, January 19.

The serving airman was arraigned before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna on a one count charge bordering on theft and criminal misappropriation.

EFCC arrests fake army general who forged Buhari's signature for N270m grant

In a relateed development, EFCC arrested Bolarinwa Oluwasegun for posing as a general in the Nigerian Army,

The agency who made the announcement via its Facebook page on Thursday, January 13.

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command apprended the the fake general for an alleged N270 million fraud.

EFCC recovers N152 billion, $386 million in 2021, official discloses

Meanwhile, more recoveries were secured and the year 2021 was an exceptional one for the EFCC as it recovered 152billion and $386million between January and December 2021.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, January 10, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s spokesperson, said the figures were arrived at following a review of the operational activities for 2021.

He noted that the anti-graft agency also recovered £1.182 million Pounds and 1.723 million Saudi Riyal during the year under review.

Source: Legit.ng