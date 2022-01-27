The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship primary in Ekiti state was conducted on Wednesday, January 26, with Bisi Kolawole defeating 10 other aspirants to clinch the party's ticket.

The election was held at The Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Fayose's anointed aspirant, Bisi Kolawole, emerged Ekiti PDP's governorship candidate. Photo credit: TheCable

Kolawole, a former chairman of the the PDP in the southwestern state, secured over 600 votes to emerge winner.

His closest rival in the poll is Segun Oni, a former governor of the state, who got over 300 votes.

Coming at the distant third is Olusola Kolapo, a former deputy governor of the state, who got over 90 votes.

The full result

Kayode Adaramodu - 10 Kazeem Ayodeji - 6 Olusola Kolapo Eleka - 93 Deborah Alo - 1 Olukemi Ojo - 1 Lateef Ajijola - 1 Biodun Olujimi - 2 Aderemi Adewumi - 1 Adewale Aribisala - 56 Segun Oni - 330 Bisi Kolawole - 671

Bisi Kolawole, Fayose's anointed aspirant

Kolawole who had resigned his position as Ekiti PDP chairman to contest the governorship election served as commissioner for environment in the administration of former governor Ayo Fayose.

He secured the support of his former boss to clinch the ticket ahead of other party giants.

While endorsing Kolawole for the governorship election, Fayose had described him as a bridge-builder who will usher in a better future for Ekiti and the PDP.

TheCable quoted him to have said:

“The man you have come to honour, Bisi Kolawole, is our collective project. I made him my preferred candidate in the overall interest of our party, but this does not foreclose due process of nomination in PDP.

“PDP is what we are supporting; it is what we are marketing. And all we want is a winner. We have started consultations and I know that victory is sure for us.”

Reactions trail Kolawole's victory

Abiodun Olujimi pulls out of Ekiti state PDP primary election

Though the final result shows she got two votes, Senator Abiodun Olujimi had withdrawn from the PDP primary election in while the exercise was ongoing, claiming that that she had been disenfranchised.

Olujimi who is the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, said she is disappointed with the process.

She said:

"I feel disenfranchised, I feel like the party does not believe in my presence there. I believe the party does not believe in whatever I have done, so I have pulled out."

