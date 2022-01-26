The Inspector-General of Police has deployed additional policemen from Abuja to Ekiti state as PDP conducts primaries

According to the police boss, they will complement personnel on the ground in the state to ensure hitch-free primary elections of PDP and APC

Some top politicians who will be contesting in the primaries include Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, Bisi Kolawole, Segun Oni among others

In efforts to guide against violence, the inspector general of police, Mr Baba Ahmed Alkali, has deployed more police personnel in Ekiti state ahead of party primaries.

The state commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, disclosed this on Tuesday, January 25, saying the move was “in a bid to maintain serene atmosphere and free, fair and credible governorship primary elections of the PDP and the APC.”

He reiterated the command’s readiness and deployment of adequate personnel to all voting centres and other relevant places across the state, This Day newspaper reports.

PDP chieftains like Fayose and Olujimi are really interested in today's primaries. Photo: Osoko Support group

Source: Twitter

The peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to conduct their primaries ahead of the coming governorship election with former holding it today, Wednesday, January 26.

Some of the top contenders in today's primary include Senate minority leader and senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, former governor Segun Oni, former House of Assembly member and ex-environment commissioner, Mr. Bisi Kolawole.

Other contestants are: Senator Olujimi, a renowned Architect, Mr. Lateef Ajijola, former House of Representatives member, Hon Wale Aribisala; former Deputy Governor Kolapo Olusola; Otunba Yinka Akerele, former banker, Kayode Adaramodu, among others.

Ekiti guber: PDP adjusts timetable, fixes date for governorship primary election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s primary ahead of the June 18 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the party's national organising secretary, Hon. Umar Bature.

The statement read:

“Under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8 has been shifted to Saturday, January 15."

Ekiti 2022: Fayose, Olujimi camps settle rift, assure victory for PDP

Meanwhile, the Fayose and Olujimi led groups have settled their rift ahead of this year’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.

This move was made as part of efforts to ensure what they called a resounding success for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state ahead of the exercise.

The two contending groups in the party, the Osoko Political Assembly (OPA) led by former Governor Ayo Fayose and Repositioning Group led by the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, met on Sunday, January 9, and reaffirmed their readiness to work together.

Source: Legit.ng