Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah says the mandatory direct primary in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was the idea of Femi Gbajabiamila

Na’Allah accussed the Speaker of the House of Representatives of including the mandatory clause for a particular individual

The lawmaker alleged that this was the reason the electoral bill did not go through a thorough process before it was forwarded to the president

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been accused of introducing the mandatory direct primary clause into the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to favour a particular individual.

Daily Trust reports that Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah made the allegation during his apparance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Na’Allah, the chairman of Senate committee on Air force who pointed accusing fingers at Gbajabiamila failed to name the individual.

The lawmaker representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, explained that the Speaker’s idea of direct primary was to favour someone, whom he

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had withheld his assent on the controversial bill over inclusion mandatory Direct primary among other reasons.

Speaking on Thursday when he featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, Na’Allah over the controversial clause.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also said that during the discussions at the committee level, the issue of direct primaries was never brought up.

“We are hearing that that law (direct primary) was intended for an individual. I don’t know. I honestly don’t know but I must say and maintain that the process was not painstaking enough,” the Senator said.

Gbajabiamila reacts

Speaking at the plenary on Thursday, Gbajabiamila gave a vague reaction to Na’Allah’s position.

He said, “Honourable colleagues, I am constrained to say at this point that I watched with dismay this morning, some members of this National Assembly exercising their freedom of expression and speech, and that is well within their right. But when you exercise such freedom, be careful not to mislead the public; be careful not to malign, unjustifiably, this institution.

“This leadership has allowed people to express their opinions at all times; I have no problem with that. But when you begin to call the institution which you are a part of names, unwittingly maligning even yourself, we need to draw a line especially when you are peddling untruths. And I just thought it was important that we mention this so (that) in future we will be guided both by the freedom of expression and by the truth.

“It was a show of disgrace as far as I’m concerned – I don’t care what anybody says – the things that were uttered by members of this National Assembly. A show of disgrace! (I am) extremely disappointed.”

Source: Legit.ng