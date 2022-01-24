Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has been advised by Kassim Afegbua not to contest the 2023 presidential election

Afegbua said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must zone its 2023 presidential candidacy to the south, and as such, Atiku should “ditch his quest”

Afegbua was the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation during the 2019 elections

Kassim Afegbua, former Commissioner of Information in Edo state has said former Vice President Atiku was not qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election on account of old age

Leadership reports that Afegbua, a member of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

He said PDP could not keep giving its ticket to Atiku, saying it would be immoral to do so, and urged the former Vice President to jettison his ambition and throw his weight behind the clamour for a Southern candidate

Afegbua, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said it was time to give a younger person from the South an opportunity to lead the country on the platform of PDP.

The statement read: “Having concluded the convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, with a new leadership that looks promising, the party will have to rise above board to produce a presidential candidate from the Southern part of the country to complete the narrative.

“With the abysmal performance of President Muhammadu Buhari on account of age, incompetence and lack of capacity and political will to take deliberate and sustained action to bail out the country from all manner of challenges, it will be immoral for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to continue to express interest in seeking election in the 2023 presidential election having attained the retirement age.

“He cannot assume the role of a perpetual candidate or professional aspirant year in, year out, as though the party was established for him alone. It defeats all sense of logic for such an old man to attempt another round of political contest at a time the general feeling and mood in the country supports a younger Nigerian from the Southern part of the country.

“For me, furthermore, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should drop his quest for presidency and support a southern Nigerian candidate in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, that will assuage the feelings of stakeholders from the Southern part of Nigeria. It will be against the run of play and natural justice for any aspirant of Northern extraction to show interest in the 2023 presidential election within the Peoples’ Democratic Party.

