Ahead of the 2023 general election, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has sent a serious message to those supporting his presidential course

Osinbajo has urged his loyal followers not to hurl insults at the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Meanwhile, the VP and the former governor of Lagos state are jostling for the ruling party's presidential ticket

As the race gets tougher, jostling for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential ticket gets stronger, ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Recently, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN), warned his supporters against insulting or abusing APC National Leader and former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinbajo served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos under Tinubu. Both men are eyeing the APC 2023 presidential ticket, which has elicited exchanges between their supporters, Vanguard reports.

Osinbajo warns supporters not to insult or abuse Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Some supporters of Tinubu had accused Osinbajo of being an ingrate for not supporting Tinubu’s presidential quest despite what Tinubu did for him politically.

Sources close the VP, said Osinbajo is against anyone abusing Tinubu and has therefore warned his supporters:

“Even if his supporters abuse my mother, don’t retaliate. On no account must he be insulted or denigrated.”

Also, sources have revealed that a major plank of Osinbajo’s support base is the northern emirs, who consider Osinbajo to have demonstrated uncommon loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Apart from the emirs, four Northern Governors, two from the Northwest and two from the North-Central, are also said to be rooting for the Vice President. But Tinubu is said to be more popular in the north.

