The ruling All Progressives Congress has screened the three governorship aspirants ahead of the February 19 primary election in Osun state.

The aspirants include the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Yusuff Lasun, and former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti who recently returned to the ruling APC in June 2020, from the Action Democratic Party.

The Punch reports that the three aspirants were screened at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by a seven-man committee led by Osagie Iyamu, on Thursday, February 10.

Speaking to correspondents after the screening, Oyetola said his delivery in the past three years in office will guarantee his victory come July 16.

He affirmed thus:

“Let me say this, my performance in office (in all areas of endeavour, in the area of infrastructure, health, education, security, and the economy) as I speak today is enough for me to win the primary in the party and to win the election."

Oyetola’s bid comes amidst approval from the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, who on Monday, charged the people of the town to vote for the incumbent governor.

Suspected gunmen attack Aregbesola's campaign office in Osogbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some hoodlums attacked the campaign office of the minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo after factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held their weekly meeting.

It was reported that the hoodlums invaded the premises of the campaign office Aregbesola used before his emergence as the state governor around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 3.

The hoodlums were armed with guns and started shooting at the building located around the Gbodofon river, including other properties within the premises.

The attackers arrived at the scene shortly after members of the APC concluded their weekly factional meeting at the venue in the state.

Osun 2022: Adeleke storms out of PDP reconciliation meeting, gives reason for action

Senator Ademola Adeleke, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, revealed he didn’t walk out of the peace and reconciliation meeting on Monday, February 7, in Okuku.

The meeting was hosted by a former governor in the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

It was reported that Adeleke made the clarification following allegations that he stormed out of the peace meeting when he was feeling uncomfortable with the direction of the meeting.

