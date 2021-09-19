Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has given a hint that a northerner might be elected as the next Nigerian president in 2023

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum stated that so far the north has the population, it can move for the presidency in 2023

The Kaduna-born politician warned that the meekness of the north should not be taken for granted by other parts of the country

Zaria - Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said heaven will not fall if a northerner is elected the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Maintaining that northerners are not second-class citizens, he said the north will not accept to serve as a second fiddle in 2023 when the region has the population to go to clinch the first position.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that he made the comment said while delivering a keynote address at an event in Zaria, at the weekend.

He said anyone who does not want a northerner as president should leave the country if one emerges.

He added:

“We will lead Nigeria the way we have led Nigeria before, whether we are president or vice president, we will lead Nigeria. We have the majority of the votes and the democracy says vote whom you want.

“Why should we accept second class position when we know we can buy form and contest for first class and we will win?”

Northern ruling class accused of trying to foist Jonathan on Nigerians

Meanwhile, an unnamed All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has claimed that the northern oligarchy wants ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 because the Bayelsa-born politician can only serve four years in power if he returns.

Jonathan, 63, held away as Nigeria's leader from 2010 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his then-boss, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office.

His words:

“They have perfected arrangements to ensure that one of them becomes Jonathan’s vice preparatory to taking over from him if he finishes his remaining term. This move is purely a northern affair and they are not relenting about it regardless of the effect it will have on the party.”

2023: APC Group Seeks Buhari’s Support for Southeast

In a related development, a group, South East Mandate has commenced its advocacy for an Igbo president in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group is also pushing for President Muhammadu Buhari to not only support their quest but also choose whoever he wants among Igbo politicians.

The group is being championed by Senator Julis Ucha, a prominent APC chieftain from Ebonyi state.

