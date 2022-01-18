Former presidential aide Umar Sani has tackled PDP governors for describing the party's recently conducted national convention as "smooth and credible"

Sani reminded the governors that the matter over the legality of the convention and Uche Secondus' removal is still pending at the Supreme Court

The PDP chieftain said the lead opposition party has to build its foundation on the rule of law and natural justice if it wants to defeat the ruling APC in the next elections

Umar Sani, a former media adviser to former Vice President Namadi Sambo, has tackled the PDP Governors Forum over the communique it issued at a meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Monday, January 17.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 18, Sani who is also a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party said the communique issued by the governors "contains a misleading and deceptive statement".

Ex-presidential aide Umar Sani criticises PDP governors for describing the party's recently held national convention as credible. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The former presidential aide said the statement was "intended to misdirect and prejudice the minds of discerning and genuine party members and the Justices of the Supreme Court that all is well within the party and that the illegal and illicit actions leading to the convening of an unconstitutional national convention through underhand dealings which denied its rightful National Chairman the powers to exercise his mandate freely given to him by the National delegates of the party at the Dec 2017 National Convention."

The PDP governors had in the communique congratulated party members for "conducting a smooth and credible National Convention that led to the emergence of the highly acclaimed Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive Committee."

They also "commended the new PDP NWC for hitting the ground running with respect to repositioning the PDP into a credible vehicle for RESCUING and REBUILDING Nigeria …”.

Matter still in Supreme Court

Legit.ng notes that Uche Secondus, PDP's former national chairman, is still in court over his suspension and made efforts to stop the party from conduction the national convention before the court gave verdict on his suit.

Sani said it is foolhardy for the PDP governors Forum to rain accolades on themselves when the matter is billed for adjudication by the Supreme Court.

He added that Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state, and a silent majority are still awaiting the outcome of the judicial trial to chart their political future.

The PDP chieftain said his party cannot build its foundation on nothing if it truly wants to defeat the ruling APC in 2023.

He noted that the PDP's hope of defeating APC may not materialise if the party fails to build its foundation on the rule of law and natural justice.

His words:

"Therefore for a pressure group to make bogus claims of having conducted a “smooth and credible” national convention is indeed a heresy. It is a known fact that the entire exercise was characterized by flagrant violation of the party’s constitution which has resulted in litigations.

"How does a political party that hopes to reclaim power from an aggressive opponent like the APC build its foundation on nothing. Unless the party build its foundation on the rule of law and natural justice it’s aspiration may be encumbered.

"For the avoidance of doubt the issue as to the credibility or otherwise of the purported national convention is before the highest court of the land for determination, therefore it will be reckless and amount to a political subterfuge to copiously craft and disseminate a deceptive communique which seeks to breath life to a dead action. Such an action cannot deter the cause and course of justice."

