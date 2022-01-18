Some Nigerians have reportedly lost their lives in a motor accident at Fidiwo, Ogun state end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The accident occurred after men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, stopped a diesel tanker over an undisclosed reason

According to news reports, the tanker was hit by a fully loaded commercial bus heading for Lagos state

According to The Punch Newspaper, the incident happened around 9 am when a fully loaded commercial bus heading for Lagos rammed into a diesel tanker.

The newspaper reports that the tanker had been reportedly stopped by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Oyo state Command, when the accident happened.

Young man and his family escape death few hours to the new year, shares photos from the accident

In another report, a man, his wife and children are glad they are alive to see the new year 2022. Mr Ashimom Timothy Msughter alongside his wife, two children and niece survived a ghastly car accident just a few hours before the clock turned at midnight on December 31, 2021.

The incident happened near Makurdi, the Benue State capital and Mr Ashimom was in the driver's seat. They were on their way to the state capital to celebrate the new year, but they almost didn't make it. However, they came out of their badly damaged car unhurt.

Narrating the story on his Facebook wall, Mr Ashimom said:

"The devil failed again! Few hours to a new year and it could easily have been the end for me and my family, but God said no! I was driving, my wife was in the front seat, Kashan, Tertindi and my niece, Avadoo, were in the back seat. Just few kilometers to Makurdi to celebrate the new year. We came out unhurt."

One dead as governorship aspirant survives road accident

In a similar story previously reported by Legit.ng, one man was reported dead as a governorship aspirant in Benue state escaped a ghastly motor accident.

The guber hopeful in Benue State, Terwaase Orbunde was said to have sustained injuries in the accident that occurred along Makurdi/Gboko Road in Benue State.

It was gathered that Mr Orbunde was returning from Gboko where he had attended the decamping ceremony of some supporters when the incident happened.

Source: Legit.ng