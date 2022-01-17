Insinuations in the public space suggesting that the 36 state governors in Nigeria are afraid of direct primaries have been dismissed

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, says his colleagues are not bothered by direct primaries, but only want options

Governor Sule made the comment while speaking on a panel discussion at a citizens town hall on the 2022 electoral bill

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday, January 16, dismissed insinuations suggesting that the 36 state governors in Nigeria are afraid of direct primaries.

Governor Sule debunked the impression while speaking during a panel discussion at a citizens town hall meeting attended by a Legit.ng reporter and organised by Yiaga Africa on the Electoral Bill in Abuja.

Gov Abdullahi Sule speaking during the panel discussion. Photo credit: @cleenfoundation

Source: Twitter

He also disclosed that the state governors do not want to be boxed into a corner by the options of direct primaries.

His words:

“It is false to say the governors are against the Electoral Bill 2021. The governors are not against the electoral bill, they only want an option of direct or indirect primaries and not having to stick with one.

“We just finished our elections in APC in some states and they don’t even have excos in that party, so that way they choose direct primaries.

“The state governors are not against direct primaries. The governors had a meeting and decided that ‘Why do you want to box us into an option?’ The bill is far more than direct or indirect primaries.

“In our party, the APC, there are three options. Consensus, indirect or direct. We want to avoid constitutional issues.

“Today in Nasarawa state, I don't really care about the mode of primaries; whether direct, indirect, or consensus, let it come.”

Electoral Bill: NLC vows to mobilise millions of its members for nationwide protest

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba has declared that Nigerian workers will hit the streets across the country to force the Buhari administration to sign the 2021 Electoral Bill.

Comrade Wabba said Nigerian federal lawmakers should be proactive in ensuring the approval of the bill before the 2023 elections.

He said the NLC expects the 'needful' to be done by the lawmakers before the end of January 2021.

Key resolutions from Yiaga Africa's citizens’ townhall released

Legit.ng had earlier reported that seven key resolutions were released by Yiaga Africa on Monday, January 17, a day after the townhall.

Yiaga Africa stated that the Electoral Bill 2021 reflects the wishes of Nigerians and key electoral stakeholders.

According to the civil society group, the bill will ensure a legal framework that promotes the use of technology and other innovations to stem electoral manipulation, strengthens INEC’s financial independence, and empowers the commission to reject falsified election results.

