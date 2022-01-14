Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe seems to have irked his colleagues in the Progressive Governors’ Forum

The forum has accused the Yobe state governor of delaying the APC national convention initially scheduled for February

There are now fears that the disagreements between the governors might affect the party's preparation for the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The director-general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Salihu Mohohammed Lukman has slammed the GovernorMai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lukman berated the committee for making excuses as to why it cannot conduct its national convention as scheduled until certain conditions are met.

Governor Buni seems to have irked his colleagues by postponing the APC national convention. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Source: Facebook

Citing media reports which alleged that the convention could be shifted to June, Lukman, in a statement, seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, January 13, picked holes in the CECPC’s stance that it would conduct the convention after addressing some critical issues.

He faulted claims that the CECPC was waiting for APC governors to decide on convention date, and lamented that failure to conduct the convention was hurting the party’s preparation for the 2023 general polls.

According to Lukman, the CECPC is intentionally promoting speculations around the APC National Convention by claiming to embark on consultations with party stakeholders.

His words:

“It is very difficult not to conclude that both the chairman and all members of the CECPC have no respect for President Buhari, which is responsible for why they are doing everything possible to sabotage decisions validly taken to hold the APC national convention in February after consultation with the presidents.

“For whatever reasons, it would appear that the leadership of CECPC are enjoying all the public speculations maligning governors and some other senior leaders of the party as working to stop the APC national convention from holding in February 2022.

“This is most unfortunate. The truth must be told, the responsibility of organising the February 2022 APC national convention rests squarely with the CECPC.”

Meanwhile, The Cable newspaper reports that as the controversy over the APC national convention heats up, aspirants for the position of national chairman are meeting to ensure a hitch-free exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the report, Mohammed Saidu Etsu who is an aspirant from Niger state met with Tanko Almakura, former Nasarawa governor, at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday, January 12.

APC convention: Mustapha vows to end internal crisis as party chair

In a related development, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has promised to adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management if given the opportunity to emerge in the party's forthcoming national convention.

The Kwara state-born APC chieftain also promised to discourage a fire-brigade approach to party governance.

Mustapha made his plans known while speaking on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Abuja at the second annual public lecture summit of the APC Press Corps attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

APC groups back Dada Olusegun for national youth leadership position

Similarly, some progressive youth groups have thrown their weight behind Comrade Dada Olusegun to contest for the National Youth Leader of the party.

The groups cited the political acumen and widespread influence of Comrade Olusegun over the years as a reason for their endorsement.

They said their decision to wholeheartedly support Comrade Dada for the position was based on his wealth of experience in politics, and his acceptability among various APC youth groups.

