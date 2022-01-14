Some Nigerians are very eager to see how the much-talked-about 2023 general elections will turn out

One of such persons who feel this way is Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, who is also a PDP presidential aspirant

Momodu said the election will be as sweet as eating fried plantain (locally called dodo in Nigeria) and Akara

Dele Momodu, the owner of Ovation magazine, cannot wait to be the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

The journalist turned politician believes that the election will be an exciting and riveting one for well-meaning Nigerians.

Momodu hopes that joy will return to Nigeria (Photo: delemomodu)

Source: Instagram

Momodu equates the joy he feels to what it feels like eating Akara and dodo (fried plantain) local delicacies in Nigeria.

His hope and dream are that joy will return to his beloved country.

On his Instagram page on Friday, January 13, Momodu wrote:

"This 2023 elections go sweet like dodo and akara…

"So much excitement already from young handsome men and beautiful ladies all over the internet… #delemomoduwemove Let's joy back to Nigeria..."

2023: I will defeat Atiku, Saraki, others to clinch PDP ticket, Dele Momodu boasts

Earlier, Momodu said he had been preserved by God to become Nigeria’s president. He made this assertion on Thursday, January 13, during an interview.

Asked if he can withstand the influence of Atiku Abubakar and other PDP aspirants, Momodu said he is the biggest brand in Nigeria, adding that no aspirant has friends across party lines like him.

He said:

“I don’t like to sound immodest. There is no brand bigger than — brand Dele Momodu — in Nigeria. I’m not even talking about the party.

“You must get a candidate who is friends with everybody but very firm who can speak truth to power. I have been speaking truth to power despite the fact that most of these guys are my friends. You hardly find such in any political party. Dele Momodu was preserved by God for that role.”

2023: There is no candidate that would be better than me, Dele Momodu boasts as he declares for presidency

Momodu had declared his interest to run for the presidency in the much anticipated 2023 elections.

Source: Legit.ng