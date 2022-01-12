The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports circulating it had moved its February national convention to June

John James Akpanudoehede, the national secretary APC Caretaker committee said this in a statement on Wednesday, January 12

Akpanudoedehe described the report as fake news, urging that the general public to completely disregard the information

Abuja - Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, January 12, debunked reports that its planned February national convention has been shifted to June 2022.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known in a statement shared on Facebook by John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Akpanudoedehe who described the report as fake news said plans for rancour-free convention to hold in February were underway.

He went on to note that the faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities are simply bent on causing confusion and formenting crisis through misinformation.

According to him, dates for party activities such as meetings, primaries, congresses, national conventions are communicated through well-known official channels and not through 'sources'.

APC suspends scheduled February national convention

This development is coming hours after nes broke that the APC suspended its national convention scheduled to take place in February to June following several litigations and animosity building up between members of the party leadership.

A source said that postponing the national convention until June will give the party more time to settle the major internal crisis within the APC.

The source said the caretaker committee for the national convention is currently working with key stakeholders within the APC to ensure that all aggrieved factions are reconciled.

Tension as APC governors split over February national convention date

There are indicates that the national convention of the All APC has caused division among governors.

The ruling party had earlier decided to meet on Sunday, January 9, to decide a substantive date for the convention after agreeing to hold the event next month.

A source speaking in an interview on Monday, January 10, revealed that the bickering and division among the governors led to the postponement of their meeting.

